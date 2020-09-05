Chinese long jumper Huang equals world leading mark to win street contest in Nanjing

NANJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- World Indoor Championship bronze medalist Huang Changzhou twice equaled his personal best as well as the world leading mark of the year to win the men's long jump title at the 2020 Chinese Athletics Street Tour Nanjing meeting here on Friday.

Competing under a four-round format, the 26-year-old Huang achieved 8.28 meters from his first attempt and bowed out with another 8.28m in the fourth and last round to level with the world leading mark of the year set by Lester Alcides Lescay Gay of Cuba in February.

"It is my first on-site competition of the year and I felt very excited. I have not thought too much about the result," said Huang, whose winning mark also equaled his career best set three years ago when winning the gold medal at the Chinese National Games in Tianjin.

"The pandemic really has affected us tremendously. But I have not wasted my time. Instead, I kept improving my techniques. I was ready for this competition," he added.

National teammate Zhang Yaoguang finished second at 8.23m, followed by Asian Games champion Wang Jianan at 8.08m.

The women's long jump event saw teenager Qin Huiling better her PB by three times to land the victory at 6.37m. Zeng Rui also renewed her life-time best to win the women's triple jump title at 14.10m, while Fang Yaoqing won the men's triple jump at 16.88m.