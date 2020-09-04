China to launch annual cybersecurity publicity campaign mid-September

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- The 2020 China Cybersecurity Week, a campaign to promote public awareness of cybersecurity, is scheduled to be held from Sept. 14 to 20 nationwide, China's cyberspace affairs authority said Friday.

The campaign's main events, including a forum on cybersecurity, will be held in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, said the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission.

The campaign will also feature a digital exhibition, in which more than 100 companies will use livestreaming and 3D modeling, among other technologies, to showcase major achievements, cutting-edge technologies and the latest products in the field of cybersecurity.

Zhengzhou has built the first cybersecurity science and technology museum in China and the museum boasts a total exhibition area of 15,000 square meters.

The event will be jointly hosted by departments including the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission and the ministries of education, public security and industry and information technology.

China initiated the first China Cybersecurity Week in 2014.