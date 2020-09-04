China int'l services trade fair opens

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng declared the opening of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing on Friday.

It is the first major international economic and trade event held both online and offline by China since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the six-day fair has one comprehensive exhibition area and eight special exhibition areas.

A total of 18,000 enterprises and institutions from 148 countries and regions and about 100,000 people have registered for the fair.

The event also includes the Global Trade in Services Summit, four summit forums and more than 100 industry seminars and forums.