Xi makes three proposals at int'l services trade fair

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday made three proposals at the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video.

Firstly, all countries should jointly foster an open and inclusive environment for cooperation, Xi said.

China will stay committed to further opening up, with measures including the establishment of a sound negative list management system in cross-border service trade, and the advancement of constructing open platforms for piloting innovative development of trade in services, Xi said.

The country will also continue to ease market access in the service sector and actively expand imports of quality services, he said.

Secondly, all countries should work together to invigorate momentum for cooperation driven by innovation.

China will work with all countries in enhancing the protection of intellectual property rights and actively promote the development of digital economy and sharing economy, Xi said.

Thirdly, Xi called for joint efforts to break new ground in win-win cooperation.

All countries should strengthen coordination in their development of trade in services, innovate the ways of cooperation, deepen the areas of cooperation and seek to maximize common interests in development.