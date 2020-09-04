China airs documentary on COVID-19 fight

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- A six-episode documentary featuring China's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic has been aired by the country's state broadcaster.

The documentary, produced by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the China Media Group, features how the Party has led the epidemic response and how Party members and medical workers have braved the virus to make their contributions to the fight.

Highlighting the solidarity of the common people in the endeavor, the documentary also depicts China's cooperation with other countries in battling the pandemic.