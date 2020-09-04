China's new tech catalog does not target specific enterprise: commerce ministry

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's recent adjustment to its catalog of technologies that are subject to export bans or restrictions was in accordance with international practice and did not target any specific company, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday.

The update, the first since 2008, was a routine adjustment in line with the development of science and technology, as well as the need for promoting international scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation, Gao Feng, spokesperson for the ministry, told a press conference.

The revised catalog, released jointly by the MOC and the Ministry of Science and Technology on Aug. 28, removed four items prohibited from export and five items subject to export restrictions.

A total of 23 items subject to export restrictions were added to the catalog, while technical parameters of 21 items were revised.

The two ministries had been working on the revision in recent years and solicited advice from relevant departments, trade associations and the general public in 2018, Gao said.