China allocates millions for flood disaster relief

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- China has allocated 800 million yuan (about 117.1 million U.S. dollars) of funds to support agricultural production and disaster relief in flood-hit regions, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The funds will be used to restore flood-damaged water conservancy facilities and agricultural, husbandry, and fishing industries in 11 disaster-stricken provincial regions, including the provinces of Anhui and Sichuan, as well as the Chongqing Municipality, the Ministry of Finance said on its website.

On Wednesday, the country lifted the Level IV flood control emergency response in the Yangtze River basin as water levels retreated below the warning lines, marking the end of 63 days of flood control emergency responses in the region, which began on July 2.