Sino-Japanese trade resilient during COVID-19 pandemic: commerce ministry

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Sino-Japanese economic and trade cooperation has shown strong resilience since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Bilateral trade between China and Japan dropped by 2.2 percent in the first seven months compared to the same period last year, and the year-on-year decrease rate narrowed by 0.7 percentage points from that in the first six months, Gao Feng, spokesperson for the ministry, told a press conference.

The monthly import and export volume has resumed the growth trend since March, he said.

In 2019, bilateral trade between China and Japan hit 310 billion U.S. dollars, and the accumulated use of Japanese investment in China exceeded 110 billion U.S. dollars, Gao said.

Japan ranked first among countries in terms of the total amount of foreign investment utilized by China, and China's investment in Japan has developed steadily with widening investment fields, he said.

China is willing to work with Japan to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries in the fields of economy and trade and promote the construction of Sino-Japanese relations in line with the requirements of the new era. They will also deepen cooperation in economic and social development and fighting COVID-19, and make due contributions to getting rid of the impact of the pandemic and returning to the growth track of the global economy, he said.