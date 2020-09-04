Chinese FM calls for safeguarding stability in South China Sea

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for jointly overcoming challenges and safeguarding stability in the South China Sea.

Wang made the remarks in his message sent to a symposium themed "The South China Sea: From the Perspective of Cooperation" which was held in Beijing on Wednesday.

Having a common stake in a peaceful and stable South China Sea, China and ASEAN countries are a natural community with a shared future, Wang said in his message entitled "Working Together to Make the South China Sea a Sea of Peace, Friendship and Cooperation."

"I am truly happy to see that countries in the region have kept up the momentum of dialogue and cooperation, and made good headway," Wang said.

Noting there are still risks and challenges, both sensitive and complex, in the South China Sea, Wang noted that the South China Sea should not become a tool of certain country for China bashing, still less a wrestling ground for major-country competition.

"China and ASEAN countries must work together to meet the challenge and fulfill our due responsibility, as host in the region, for peace and stability in the South China Sea," Wang said.

"We should continue to let the countries directly concerned resolve their disputes through consultations and negotiations," Wang proposed, adding that efforts should be made to conclude the Code of Conduct (COC) at a faster pace, and to pursue joint development while setting aside disputes.

The participants are of the view that, currently the COVID-19 pandemic is widely spread, unilateralism and trade bullying prevail, the United States openly interferes in the South China Sea, and uncertainty is increasing in the region.

The participants made proposals that countries in this region to accelerate the process of the COC consultation. They also called on countries outside the region to refrain from creating tensions.

The 1.5 track virtual international symposium was jointly held by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Institute for South China Sea Studies.