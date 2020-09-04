Commentary: War victory inspires China in face of new threats

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- The commemoration of the 75th victory anniversary of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, held Thursday in Beijing, is a significant occasion for China to draw inspiration from history and bravely tackle the new challenges of today.

During the 14-year war against Japanese aggression, the Chinese people demonstrated to the world their patriotism, national character, heroism and a strong will to win.

With more than 35 million casualties, China knows only too well the heavy toll of this victory. Experience, if not forgotten, can serve as a guide for the future. Remembering the war allows all those countries concerned to learn from history and never allow such a tragedy to happen again.

China has long been committed to its role as a staunch defender of world peace, a facilitator of globalization, and a major contributor of the building of an open world. It was the first country to sign the United Nations Charter. It has joined almost all the inter-governmental organizations and has sent more peacekeepers to UN missions than any other permanent members of the Security Council.

Commitment to peace and harmony is deeply rooted in the minds of the Chinese, who would never inflict the sorts of sufferings they have experienced on any other nations.

However, the development of history does not always follow the will of those people who love peace. Today's world is still ravaged by hegemony, unilateralism, and zero-sum and Cold-War mentalities, which pose severe challenges to China's development.

Certain U.S. politicians have launched unfounded attacks on China in a barefaced and shameless way, smearing China's political system, grossly interfering in China's internal affairs, launching provocative moves in the South China Sea, attempting to drive a wedge between China's governing party and the Chinese people, among other aggressive actions.

Such behaviors are in breach of international norms, jeopardizing bilateral relations and hurting the interests of people in both countries. These foolhardy and reckless acts by some U.S. politicians should be recorded within the pages of history in a chapter dedicated to shame. Those evil forces within U.S. society, which hardly represent the common will of the U.S. people, deserve the title of "paper tiger" and are doomed to fail.

Never forget that China is a country that survives and thrives on ordeals and hardships. In the face of hegemony and power politics from any country, no matter how powerful, China will never flinch or surrender, displaying the same bravery it demonstrated in the prolonged and arduous struggle against fascist aggressors.

Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Chinese people have made good preparations for whatever further difficulties, uncertainty and volatility lie ahead.

The Chinese people will never agree with any person or any force that attempts to distort the history of the CPC, to smear its character and mission, and to split the CPC from the Chinese people. Any attempt to bully and impose external will on China, to change the direction of China's development and to sabotage the Chinese people's pursuit for a better life is doomed to fail.

It is particularly imperative for some U.S. politicians to know that the widely-discussed decoupling of China and the United States is a foolhardy venture at best. While China and the United States are both big and important countries, it is always better for them to join hands in building a better tomorrow, rather than making their livings separately. History has proved again and again that cooperation is still the best choice for both nations. There is no exception to this principle at this moment.

It is also important to know that certain unwise U.S. politicians are undermining China-U.S. relations, and they should take responsibility for their mistakes. The friendship between the peoples of the two countries remains solid and deep.

The Chinese people will continue to deepen their exchanges and cooperation with people of other countries and make greater contributions to the great cause of world peace and development.

The perseverance and national solidarity that the Chinese people demonstrated on the front line against the fascist aggressors will only be passed on to those who face new battles.