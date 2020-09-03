Vietnam culls over 2,100 tons of pigs to curb African swine fever

HANOI, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam has culled 43,150 pigs, equivalent to about 2,157 tons, since early this year to curb the spread of African swine fever, Vietnam News Agency reported on Thursday citing the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

As many as 199 communes of 72 districts in 19 provinces and cities in Vietnam still have outbreaks reported within the past 21 days, according to the report, noting that this year, the fever occurs mostly in northern mountainous areas of Vietnam including provinces of Lang Son, Cao Bang and Bac Kan.

Meanwhile, the fever outbreaks are found in small livestock households failing to ensure safety conditions, the news agency quoted Pham Van Dong, head of the Department of Animal Health under the ministry as saying.

The total spending for African swine fever prevention and combat work in Vietnam, including funds from the central budget and local budgets along with funds supported by banks and credit institutions, had reached over 13 trillion Vietnamese dong (565.2 million U.S. dollars) by July this year, the news agency reported.

In 2019, African swine fever spread to all provinces and cities in Vietnam, leading to the death and culling of about 5.9 million pigs, according to the news agency.