THE HAGUE, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- International Criminal Court (ICC) condemns the economic sanctions imposed by the United States on the court's prosecutor and a member of her Office, ICC said on Wednesday in a press release.

"These coercive acts, directed at an international judicial institution and its civil servants, are unprecedented and constitute serious attacks against the Court, the Rome Statute system of international criminal justice, and the rule of law more generally," said the ICC.

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and a senior staff member in her office for continuing to investigate war crimes allegations against Americans. The sanctions include a freeze on assets held in the United States or subject to U.S. law, according to foreign media.

O-Gon Kwon, president of the Assembly of States Parties of the ICC, also condemned the sanctions, saying that he strongly rejects "such unprecedented and unacceptable measures against a treaty-based international organization."

"They only serve to weaken our common endeavor to fight impunity for mass atrocities," he added.