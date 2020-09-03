WASHINGTON, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in the United States on Wednesday urged the U.S. side to revoke its unjustified restriction on Chinese diplomatic and consular personnel.

"With the excuse of reciprocity, the U.S. imposed yet another unjustified restriction and barrier on Chinese diplomatic and consular personnel," said the embassy in a statement.

"This has grossly trampled on the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, and China is firmly opposed to it," the embassy said.

"It also runs counter to the self-proclaimed values of openness and freedom of the U.S. side. China has always supported and provided necessary facilitation for foreign diplomatic and consular personnel, including those from the U.S., to perform their official duties in China," it said.

"We urge the U.S. side to correct its mistake, revoke this decision and provide support and facilitation for Chinese diplomatic and consular personnel in the U.S. to perform their duties as well," it added.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday the State Department "has established a mechanism requiring approval for senior Chinese diplomats in the United States to visit university campuses and to meet with local government officials."

"Cultural events with groups larger than 50 people hosted by the Chinese embassy and consular posts outside our mission properties will also require our approval," Pompeo said.