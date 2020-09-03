Xinjiang reopens outdoor scenic spots, resumes trans-provincial tours

URUMQI, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from Wednesday started to reopen outdoor scenic spots to visitors and resumed trans-provincial tours, according to the region's cultural and tourism department.

To boost the recovery of tourism, scenic areas in Altay Prefecture, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, the Mongolian autonomous prefecture of Bayingolin, and other places in Xinjiang are rolling out preferential tourism policies.

The reopened scenic areas in the region, travel agencies, and other related enterprises are required to take strict precautions for epidemic control, while proper measures for personal protection and social distancing are required for tourists.

Xinjiang has adopted a series of supervision and accountability measures, requiring administrative departments of tourist attractions to improve service quality and ensure proper management.

The region boasts rich natural resources and marvelous landscapes, making tourism one of the fastest-growing industries. In the first 10 months of 2019, Xinjiang received around 200 million tourists, up by 42.62 percent year on year, a new record high.