Beijing to resume direct int'l flights

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Beijing will gradually resume direct inbound flights to the city from eight countries, starting from Thursday, the municipal government announced Wednesday.

The listed countries are Cambodia, Greece, Denmark, Thailand, Pakistan, Austria, Canada and Sweden, all of which pose a low risk of cross-border infection and conduct nucleic acid tests for passengers, said Xu Hejian, spokesperson for the Beijing municipal government.

Negative COVID-19 test results before boarding will be a prerequisite for passengers of Beijing-bound flights.

The first flight after the resumption of operation will fly from Phnom Penh, Cambodia, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

The number of passengers on direct international flights to Beijing will be capped at around 500 each day during the trial period. The number is expected to double after the trial run ends, Xu said.

Passengers will be tested for COVID-19 in a special section at the Beijing Capital International Airport after going through customs clearance and inspection upon arrival.

The travelers must also undergo a mandatory 14-day concentrated medical observation. Those who test positive for COVID-19 or develop fever or symptoms of respiratory illness will be transferred to designated hospitals, including their close contacts, Xu added.

In March, China started to redirect all international flights scheduled for Beijing to airports in 12 other Chinese cities, where passengers must undergo customs clearance and quarantine. Those passing quarantine inspection were permitted to fly to Beijing on their original flights.

As of Tuesday, a total of 511 international flights had been redirected, the CAAC said, adding that the country will adopt stricter epidemic prevention measures and make overall arrangements for the gradual resumption of other Beijing-bound direct international flights.