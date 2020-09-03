TEHRAN, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani celebrated on Wednesday the Iranian diplomacy's "historic" success against the U.S. efforts at the UN Security Council to restore UN sanctions on Iran.

"I don't know of any case in history where the U.S. submitted a draft resolution in the UN Security Council (UNSC) and only obtained one vote," Rouhani said in a cabinet meeting broadcast by official IRNA news agency.

The Iranian president derided as "childish" the U.S. attempts to use a mechanism in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to reinstate UN sanctions, after Washington "completely" abandoned the agreement in 2018.

Referring to his recent phone conversation with the sitting president of the UNSC, Indonesia's Permanent Representative Dian Triansyah Djani, Rouhani said the UNSC chief also believed Washington has no right to use the mechanism.

Referring to the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting in Vienna on Tuesday, Rouhani said all P4+1 members explicitly shared Iran's view on the matter.

The United States not only has pulled out of JCPOA, but even threatened to punish any state committed to respect the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 issued after the JCPOA agreement, he added.

According to the Iranian government's predictions, Rouhani said, the non-oil sector of Iran's economy will be growing again next year, after two years of contraction caused by the U.S. sanctions.