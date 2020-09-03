China lifts flood control emergency response in Yangtze River basin

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters Wednesday lifted the Level IV flood control emergency response in the Yangtze River basin as water levels retreated below the warning lines, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The move marked the end of 63 days of flood control emergency response in the Yangtze River basin, which began on July 2.

The water levels of main control stations of the Yangtze River, Huaihe River and Taihu Lake are all below warning levels, and no major risks have been observed in main flood control projects, the ministry said in an online statement.

Authorities in relevant regions are required to continue closely monitoring weather conditions and water level changes and strengthen inspection of reservoirs, hydropower stations operating at high water levels and river embankments.

China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.