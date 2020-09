BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed new ambassadors to three countries in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

Zhou Pingjian has been appointed ambassador to Kenya, replacing Wu Peng.

Wang Hejun has been appointed ambassador to Mozambique, replacing Su Jian.

Wang Shiting has been appointed ambassador to Switzerland, replacing Geng Wenbing.