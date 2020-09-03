Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Sep 3, 2020
Beijing to test all imported cold-chain food for COVID-19

(Xinhua)    09:49, September 03, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) - Beijing Customs will carry out novel coronavirus nucleic acid tests on all imported cold-chain food, the latest move of the Chinese capital for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Other goods will also be tested if they are from high-risk countries and regions, the customs said at a press conference on Wednesday.

All inbound means of transportation, venues of imported goods, as well as storage of imported cold-chain food, will be disinfected.

Meanwhile, Beijing Customs will work with other customs, with the support of the General Administration of Customs, to strengthen oversight of imported cold-chain food from other ports to the capital, in a bid to ensure the safety of imported food in Beijing.

