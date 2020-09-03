Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Sep 3, 2020
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 860,000: Johns Hopkins University

(Xinhua)    09:02, September 03, 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 860,000 on Wednesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

With the total COVID-19 cases around the world reaching 25,865,205, the death toll worldwide rose to 860,857 as of 6:28 p.m. (2228 GMT), the CSSE data showed.

The United States reported the highest caseload and death toll across the world, with 6,110,535 cases and 185,644 deaths, accounting for more than one fifth of the global death toll. Brazil recorded the world's second largest numbers with 3,950,931 cases and 123,780 deaths, followed by India with 3,769,523 cases and 66,333 deaths.

Other countries with over 30,000 fatalities include Mexico, Britain, Italy and France. 

