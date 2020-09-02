Commentary: Cherish peace, guard against evil

SHANGHAI, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- As the world is to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War, the humanity should guard against the return of the evil and darkness from the ashes of history.

The victory saves succeeding generations from the scourge of war.

The best commemoration will be recalling the human solidarity and mutual help among nations during that war and working together to maintain a world order built on fairness, justice and progress for all.

The world today faces a particularly worrying situation. Some radical forces nowadays are jeopardizing human solidarity, stirring up hatred and attempting to sow discord among nations.

They have resorted to every possible means to obstruct other countries' development. They have been repeating acts of bullying, advocating economic decoupling and propagating racism and discrimination.

They have also been stoking ideological confrontation and pressuring other countries to join their pursuit of major-country rivalry. These acts threaten to push the world to the brink of turmoil and division.

Moreover, they have been betraying the hard-won international order by quitting United Nations organizations and withdrawing from multilateral treaties, endangering the lives of their own citizens as well as the global effort in the war against COVID-19 pandemic.

Their diplomacy has been reduced to unilateral sanctions and smear attacks, with no respect for the notions of human solidarity and decency. It is clear to the world that they are on the wrong side of history.

Peace, harmony and prosperity are cherished by the entire humanity. Nations in today's world, closely linked by economy and technology in a global community, bear the responsibility to stand up for the common good of humanity.

The global order for peace and progress must be upheld. All nations on the planet equally enjoy the right to thrive and prosper, not after "someone first."

China, which made valuable contributions to the overall World War II victory at a high cost of 35 million casualties, values the hard-won peace. It is determined to work with the international community to prevent the repetition of the tragedies in history.

Peace-lovers of the world must never give those radical forces any chances in modern times. Never again!