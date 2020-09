Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region resumed normal life order and production but epidemic prevention and control measures will not be relaxed, local authorities announced on Tuesday night.

As of Tuesday, 804 COVID-19 patients and 229 asymptomatic carriers had been discharged from hospitals.

Xinjiang downgraded its COVID-19 response level to low-risk on Saturday, after no new cases had been reported for 16 consecutive days.