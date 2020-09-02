Atmospheric warming alleviates adverse effects from ozone on trees: study

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have revealed that increased air temperatures can alleviate the adverse effects caused by ozone pollution on urban tree species, said the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

Urban forests often play an important role in slowing down atmospheric warming and ozone pollution, whereas there is little known about the interactive effects, caused by increased air temperature and elevated ozone concentration, on urban tree species.

A research team from the Institute of Applied Ecology under the CAS conducted research on Populus alba and ginkgo trees, two common tree species in northern Chinese cities.

The team found that increased temperature had no significant effects on the physiological metabolism of the two tree species at the early stage of growth, but promoted their photosynthesis. Also, a high concentration of ozone significantly inhibited the growth and photosynthesis of the trees.

Also, interactive effects between atmospheric warming and ozone pollution on the two tree species were found. Increased air temperature could alleviate the adverse effects of elevated ozone concentration on the growth and photosynthesis of the trees.

In addition, the ginkgo trees were found more sensitive to increased temperatures and elevated ozone concentration, suggesting that the tree species may be a good indicator of climate warming and air pollution, according to the research results published in the journal Environmental Pollution.