Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 2, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Structure of Beijing 2022 Olympics MPC completed ahead of schedule

(Xinhua)    13:39, September 02, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- As the International Broadcasting Center (IBC) and Main Press Center (MPC) for the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, the China National Convention Center Phase II has completed its main steel structure engineering 76 days ahead of schedule, the construction unit confirmed on Tuesday.

The construction scale of Phase II is 1.5 times of that of Phase I, with a total construction area of 780,000 square meters, but the construction period has been reduced by one year.

The underground part of the second phase was finished in November last year and the construction of the steel structure above ground was interrupted by the outbreak of this year's COVID-19 pandemic.

The construction unit was quick to adjust its construction plan and coordinate with the raw material suppliers outside Beijing in a bid to speed up the schedule when construction resumed.

The MPC and IBC will be delivered to BOCOG in July 2021.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York