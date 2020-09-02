Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 2, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

New publication set to showcase China's biodiversity conservation

(Xinhua)    11:10, September 02, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- A book on China's rare and endangered plants has been published, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

The book, Conservation and Reintroduction of Rare and Endangered Plants in China, was published in English by Springer and was compiled by researchers from the South China Botanical Garden under the CAS.

The book covers vegetation and plant diversity, in situ and ex situ conservation as well as plant reintroduction in China. It also includes case studies on the reintroduction of 14 species of rare and endangered plants.

It is one in a series of publications set to showcase China's achievements in biodiversity conservation during the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) of the Convention on Biological Diversity.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York