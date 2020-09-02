China strengthens epidemic control measures for cold chain logistics

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Transport has issued a circular urging relevant authorities to guide cold chain logistics companies in strengthening employee protection, the disinfection of transportation equipment and information registration to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Employees of logistics firms who deal with refrigerated containers or goods directly should wear protective gear such as masks and gloves throughout the working process, and have their temperatures taken at least once before starting and before finishing work, read the circular.

Cold chain logistics companies should make full efforts to disinfect ships, vehicles and other transportation equipment. Both the interiors and exteriors of cold chain vans should be disinfected before reloading goods.

The circular requires cold chain logistics firms to strictly check customs declaration documents and inspection and quarantine certificates for imported cold chain foods, and prohibits these companies from transporting imported cold chain foods without a clear source of purchase.

To support epidemic prevention and control in the sector, transport authorities in border provinces have been urged to strictly implement an information registration system for road freight drivers engaged in international cold chain logistics.

The circular also stressed that relevant authorities should coordinate with health, customs and market supervision authorities to establish a full-chain, traceable and integrated management system for the supply chain of cold chain logistics, and to effectively prevent the spread of the virus.