Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 2, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China strengthens epidemic control measures for cold chain logistics

(Xinhua)    10:57, September 02, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Transport has issued a circular urging relevant authorities to guide cold chain logistics companies in strengthening employee protection, the disinfection of transportation equipment and information registration to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Employees of logistics firms who deal with refrigerated containers or goods directly should wear protective gear such as masks and gloves throughout the working process, and have their temperatures taken at least once before starting and before finishing work, read the circular.

Cold chain logistics companies should make full efforts to disinfect ships, vehicles and other transportation equipment. Both the interiors and exteriors of cold chain vans should be disinfected before reloading goods.

The circular requires cold chain logistics firms to strictly check customs declaration documents and inspection and quarantine certificates for imported cold chain foods, and prohibits these companies from transporting imported cold chain foods without a clear source of purchase.

To support epidemic prevention and control in the sector, transport authorities in border provinces have been urged to strictly implement an information registration system for road freight drivers engaged in international cold chain logistics.

The circular also stressed that relevant authorities should coordinate with health, customs and market supervision authorities to establish a full-chain, traceable and integrated management system for the supply chain of cold chain logistics, and to effectively prevent the spread of the virus. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York