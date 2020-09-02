Commentary: China's progress on COVID-19 vaccines features safety, speed and inclusiveness

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's leadership has recently stressed cooperation in the development and production of the COVID-19 vaccines, the ultimate solution to win the final victory over the virus. For this goal, China has made arduous efforts in developing vaccines, adopting multiple technological approaches and pulling national resources to fast track the process.

By far, four Chinese COVID-19 vaccine candidates have started international phase-3 clinical trials. To ensure the supply and accessibility of vaccines, China's vaccine developer also stepped up building vaccine production workshops that can meet high bio-safety protection requirements.

China's vaccine developers have published the results of animal tests and phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in some international scientific journals, sharing information with the international community in an open, transparent and responsible manner.

As China is making progress for vaccine development, two key drivers behind its efforts are noteworthy. First, the fight against COVID-19 is not over. With a population of 1.4 billion, and being closely connected with the world in many aspects, China is facing great pressure and risks of the resurgence of infections.

More importantly, COVID-19 knows no borders. As an infectious disease, it will not be defeated anywhere until it is defeated everywhere. China's approaches to vaccine development reflect a spirit of win-win cooperation, which takes the common interests of humankind into consideration rather than only protecting its own people.

Vaccination is the most effective way to curb the epidemic, but the premise is that all countries get access to vaccines. China has repeatedly pledged that when a COVID-19 vaccine is successfully developed and put to use in China, it will be shared with the world as a global public good to ensure vaccine accessibility, especially in developing countries.

With the backdrop of the global pandemic, it is impossible to be alone. China will not act like some countries and seek a monopoly or buy out vaccines and anti-epidemic medicines. Instead, it proposes building a global community of health for all and has put forward suggestions and measures to promote global cooperation in COVID-19 response.

China shared the complete genome sequence of the novel coronavirus with the world once it had been identified, which laid a solid foundation for global efforts on vaccine development. Now, pooling significant resources on vaccine research and development, the country is ready to take any actions as long as they are good for human beings and will continue working with relevant countries to safeguard people's lives and health.