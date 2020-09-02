Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 2, 2020
Chinese COVID-19 treatment promising: Russian scientists

(Xinhua)    10:00, September 02, 2020

MOSCOW, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Russian scientists have said that China's treatment for COVID-19 using cellular technologies appears promising, Russian news agency Sputnik reported Monday.

Scholars from the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center and Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital plan to launch clinical trials with stem cell secretion products, or exosomes.

"I assess the proposed methodology in China as promising, but clinical trials will tell (us) about the effectiveness and safety. In theory, cell therapy should also help in the regeneration of damaged lung areas," said Stanislav Otstavnov of the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology.

"The method proposed by Chinese experts is supposed to use exosomes of adipose tissue MSCs. Research continues, and the idea itself is promising," said Alexey Lyundup, executive director of the Association of Biomedical Cell Products Manufacturers.

The World Health Organization announced the COVID-19 outbreak had become a pandemic on March 11. The latest statistics from the organization show global confirmed cases have surpassed 25 million, while the death toll has topped 847,000.

