Senior official stresses poverty-alleviation through consumption

(Xinhua)    09:53, September 02, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Hu Chunhua, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday stressed solid efforts in poverty-alleviation through pro-consumption projects.

Hu, also chief of the State Council leading group on poverty alleviation and development, made the remarks while attending a launch ceremony of a pro-consumption campaign.

Cooperatives, enterprises, and various online and offline sales platforms were encouraged to support the processing and sales of poverty alleviation products, Hu said.

Quality supervision of the products and services should be improved to protect the rights and interests of consumers, according to Hu.

The month-long programs have been jointly organized by 11 departments, aiming to boost sales of products from poor areas to promote poverty alleviation.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

