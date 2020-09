BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese leaders led by Xi Jinping will attend an event on Thursday morning to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

They will be joined by representatives from all walks of life in the Chinese capital to present flower baskets to martyrs at a museum of the war in Beijing.

The event will be broadcast live by the China Media Group.