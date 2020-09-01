Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 1, 2020
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 850,000: Johns Hopkins University

(Xinhua)    16:26, September 01, 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 850,000 on Tuesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The global case count reached 25,484,767, with a total of 850,535 deaths worldwide as of 12:28 a.m. (0428 GMT), the CSSE data showed.

The United States reported the highest caseload and death toll across the world, with 6,030,587 cases and 183,597 deaths, making up more than 20 percent of the global death toll. Brazil recorded 3,908,272 cases and 121,381 deaths, both the world's second largest numbers. India followed with 3,691,166 cases and 65,288 deaths.

Other countries with over 30,000 fatalities include Mexico, Britain, Italy and France.

