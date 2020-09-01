Xi Focus-Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping's expectations of students, young people

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese students are returning to classrooms for the new school semester.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has attached great importance to young people, encouraging them to study hard and develop in an all-rounded manner. He has on many occasions expressed expectations for the young Chinese.

The following are some highlights of his quotes.

-- I hope that children can study hard, firm up their ideals and convictions and develop strong bodies and minds to prepare for realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

-- The more you learn, the more knowledge you will acquire. The more the better. You should soak up knowledge like a sponge.

-- Students should strive to have pure hearts, sound personalities and integrity, as well as be educated, compassionate and ready to take on responsibilities.

-- Young Chinese of the new era should establish their belief in Marxism, faith in socialism with Chinese characteristics, and confidence in the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

-- The future of China and the Chinese nation belongs to the youth.

-- A nation will prosper only when its young people thrive; a country will be full of hope and have a great tomorrow only when its younger generations have ideals, ability and a strong sense of responsibility.