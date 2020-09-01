Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Monday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Ten confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported Monday, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported Monday, the commission said.

Of the imported cases, three were reported in both Tianjin and Hebei, and one each in Inner Mongolia, Shanghai, Fujian and Guangdong, the commission said.

On Monday, a total of 31 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Monday, a total of 2,509 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,327 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 182 remained hospitalized, with three in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,058, including 216 patients who were still being treated, with three in severe condition.

Altogether 80,208 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, it added.

According to the commission, 7,546 close contacts were still under medical observation after 532 were discharged on Monday.

Also on Monday, 34 new asymptomatic cases, all from outside the mainland, were reported, and no asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed ones.

The commission said 356 asymptomatic cases, including 334 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.