BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Monday launched an anti-dumping probe into imports from the United States of certain monoalkyl ethers of ethylene glycol and propylene glycol, or glycol ethers.

The probe is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 31, 2021, but may extend to Feb. 28, 2022, under special circumstances, the MOC said.