Xi's article on education in political philosophy to be published

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- An article by President Xi Jinping on improving education in political philosophy will be published Tuesday.

The article by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in the 17th issue of the Qiushi Journal.

Young people are the future of China and the hope of the Chinese nation, says the article, stressing the importance of teaching them the right theories and offering guidance toward the right paths.

Courses on political philosophy should guide students to strengthen their confidence in the path, theory, system and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and inspire their patriotism, says the article.

It underscores the role of the courses in the overall development of the Party and the country, as the world is facing profound changes unseen in a century, and highlights the importance of the courses in upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics, building China into a great modern socialist country and realizing national rejuvenation.

"Teachers are the key to developing these courses, and we should give full rein to their enthusiasm, initiative and creativity," says the article, adding that teachers of political philosophy should help students sow the seeds of the true, the good and the beautiful, and guide them to tie their shoelaces properly before embarking on the journey of life.

Teachers must have strong political convictions, love the country and the people, be good thinkers, broaden their vision of knowledge, exercise strict self-discipline, and have an upright character, according to the article.

To push reform and innovation in teaching political philosophy, the courses should have more theoretical substance and need to be made more inspirational, appealing and targeted, says the article.

It calls for enhanced Party leadership over the education in political philosophy, urging leading officials of regions and departments at all levels to give lectures on political philosophy at schools.