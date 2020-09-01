China improves foreign investment complaint system

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Monday issued the rules on handling complaints from foreign-invested enterprises, which will come into force on Oct. 1 this year, to improve the foreign investment complaint system.

The rules consist of five chapters and 33 articles, further refining the relevant requirements of the foreign investment law and its implementing regulations.

The interim rules of the MOC on complaints of foreign-invested enterprises, which was published on Sept. 1, 2006, shall be repealed simultaneously.

The new rules broaden the scope of complaints, making it clear that foreign-invested enterprises and foreign investors may apply to the complaint agencies for solutions to their legitimate rights and interests being infringed upon by administrative acts, or report problems to the complaint agencies in the investment environment, and suggest improving relevant policies and measures.

Business associations can also report investment climate issues to complaint agencies.

The rules also improve the working mechanism for complaints, clarify the procedures, and strengthen the protection of rights and interests of foreign investors.

China put into effect the landmark foreign investment law on Jan. 1, 2020, providing institutional protection for the interests of foreign investors.