Over 10,000 enterprises set up in Guangxi's FTZ

NANNING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- The number of newly registered enterprises in the pilot free trade zone (FTZ) of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has reached 10,561 over the past year, the FTZ said on Monday.

Two new pilot FTZs in Guangxi and neighboring Yunnan Province were launched on Aug. 30 last year, marking the first time China set up pilot FTZs in border regions.

Among the newly registered enterprises are 85 foreign-funded enterprises, with actualized use of foreign investment of more than 140 million U.S. dollars.

Jiang Liansheng, head of the region's department of commerce, said that the Guangxi FTZ has been making efforts to improve its business environment and services for enterprises.

Guangxi's pilot FTZ focuses on modern financial services, smart logistics, the digital economy, emerging manufacturing industries, port shipping logistics, international trade, components of new energy vehicles and cross-border tourism.