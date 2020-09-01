BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday dismissed and expressed firm opposition to U.S. accusations and smearing of China.

"For some time, some U.S. politicians, out of a zero-sum mentality, the Cold-War mindset and selfish political interests, have been viciously attacking China's political system, smearing China and sowing discord between other countries and China," spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily press conference.

"China firmly opposes this," Zhao said.

Zhao made the remarks when responding to recent accusations against China by U.S. President's National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.

"The Chinese people know the best and have the best say on whether socialism with Chinese characteristics is good or not," Zhao said. "It is not up to U.S. politicians to judge."

As to whether China's development is an opportunity or a threat to the world, the answer is self-evident in the fact that China is the largest trading partner of more than 130 countries and regions and China has active exchanges and cooperation with other countries, he said.

Zhao said that the United States has been doing the opposite, arbitrarily withdrawing from international agreements and organizations, and cherry-picking on international law, which has seriously undermined international justice and fairness, as well as global peace, stability and development.

In fact, the international community will not follow suit as they are well aware of the practices of U.S. politicians to spread rumors on China, hype up the "China threat" and attempt to hijack other countries onto its "anti-Communist and anti-China chariot," according to Zhao.