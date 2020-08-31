Senior official stresses collecting public opinion on 14th Five-Year Plan

HOHHOT, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has stressed the importance to collect public opinion on the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) from officials and members of the public.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks during his inspection to north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region from Friday to Sunday.

During the inspection, Huang learned about works on poverty alleviation, cultural relic repairing and protection, and ecological and environmental governance.