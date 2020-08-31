Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Aug 31, 2020
China to implement revised law on curbing solid waste pollution

(Xinhua)    09:54, August 31, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- A revised law on the prevention and control of environmental pollution by solid waste is to take effect on Sept. 1, pledging a gradual ban on solid waste imports.

In order to push for garbage classification, the central government will formulate general principles and local governments will make regulations based on local conditions, said the revised law.

It will place construction, agricultural, as well as hazardous wastes under a stricter management system and impose more stringent penalties on offenders.

