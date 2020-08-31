Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Aug 31, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Iran vows legal steps against U.S. move to seize Iran's assets with Germany's Clearstream

(Xinhua)    09:34, August 31, 2020

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- An Iranian Central Bank (CBI) official said on Sunday that the CBI will take legal action against a lawsuit filed in a U.S. court to seize 1.7 billion U.S. dollars of Iran's assets held by Deutsche Borse's Clearstream banking unit, Tasnim news agency reported.

"The U.S. plaintiffs are seeking legal action in U.S. courts against Clearstream. Serious legal action (by Iran) is also underway to counter these measures," said Amir Hossein Tayyebi Fard, a CBI deputy.

"The move by the United States is doomed to failure like similar American anti-Iran legal attempts that have ended in Iran's favor in recent years," a CBI statement over the issue was quoted by official IRNA news agency as saying on Sunday.

The U.S. authorities have accused Clearstream of violating U.S. money laundering and Iran sanction laws, which Deutsche Boerse has denied.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York