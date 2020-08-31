TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- An Iranian Central Bank (CBI) official said on Sunday that the CBI will take legal action against a lawsuit filed in a U.S. court to seize 1.7 billion U.S. dollars of Iran's assets held by Deutsche Borse's Clearstream banking unit, Tasnim news agency reported.

"The U.S. plaintiffs are seeking legal action in U.S. courts against Clearstream. Serious legal action (by Iran) is also underway to counter these measures," said Amir Hossein Tayyebi Fard, a CBI deputy.

"The move by the United States is doomed to failure like similar American anti-Iran legal attempts that have ended in Iran's favor in recent years," a CBI statement over the issue was quoted by official IRNA news agency as saying on Sunday.

The U.S. authorities have accused Clearstream of violating U.S. money laundering and Iran sanction laws, which Deutsche Boerse has denied.