English>>

Large X-Sports park opens in Beijing

(Xinhua)    12:19, August 30, 2020

A large X-Sports park is opening in the south of Beijing on Saturday.

The Aegean X-Sports park covers 1,900 square meters, and is divided into a skateboard area and a parkour area.

The U-shaped pool in it is equipped with a professional double-layer bowl pool rarely seen in domestic extreme venues. The slope of the pool is precisely designed to allow extreme sports enthusiasts to practice and play on it, and better provide them with safety protection.

To meet the sports needs of extreme sports enthusiasts such as fancy bicycles and straight row roller skating, the skateboard area has street style waves, steps and other professional props.

The parkour area is covered with various props such as high and low poles and steps. The artificial "obstacle field" provides a suitable place for parkour enthusiasts to practice all kinds of difficult movements.

The lighting and music facilities in the venue will make the extreme park more fashionable at night, aiming to attract young X-sports enthusiasts. 

