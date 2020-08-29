Over 80 pct of gaokao candidates enjoy summer vacation: survey

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- More than 80 percent of the candidates for this year's national college entrance exam are satisfied with how they spent their summer vacation, according to a recent survey by China Youth Daily.

Of the 1,927 students surveyed, undergraduate freshmen have the highest satisfaction rate (83.8 percent), while 3 percent of the candidates are discontented with how they spent the summer.

The survey showed that almost all students have made summer schedules, and about 90 percent have followed the schedule more or less. Among them, 55.8 percent were interested in working part-time, 48.1 percent planned to do housework, 47.5 percent wanted to spend more time with their families, and 46.5 percent decided to pursue their interests.

Wu Haoming, who was admitted to a college in Sichuan Province, has divided his summer vacation into three parts. "I played games with my friends a lot and had a very relaxed time just after the exam, then I traveled with my family. In the second half of the vacation, I started to prepare for college," Wu said.

About 63 percent of students said they think it is important to change their mindset to become more independent during this summer vacation, while nearly 55 percent hoped to spend their summer trying new things.