Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

S. Korean banks' deposit, lending rates hit record low in July

(Xinhua)    16:21, August 28, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- South Korean banks' deposit and lending rates hit a record low last month as the policy rate was cut to an all-time low, central bank data showed Friday.

The rate for fresh deposits, taken by banks, averaged an annualized rate of 0.82 percent in July, down 0.07 percentage points from the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It marked a new record low, keeping a record-breaking trend for two straight months as the BOK lowered its target rate by 25 basis points to an all-time low of 0.50 percent in May.

The rate for new loans, extended by banks, slipped 0.02 percentage points over the month to reach a new low of 2.70 percent in July.

The lending rate for small companies fell from 2.90 percent in June to 2.87 percent in July, but rate for loans to big corporations rose from 2.54 percent to 2.55 percent.

The rate for bank loans to households retreated from 2.67 percent to 2.62 percent in the cited period. Rate for banks' mortgage loan slipped 2.49 percent to 2.45 percent last month.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York