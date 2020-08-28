India's top court upholds UGC decision to hold exams

NEW DELHI, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- India's Supreme Court Friday upheld the decision of University Grants Commission (UGC) to conduct final year college examinations, saying students cannot be promoted without writing the examinations.

However, the top court said states can ask for the dates to be deferred beyond Sept. 30 (UGC deadline) if they want in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"States cannot promote students based on internal assessment or past performance. If states want to hold exams after Sept. 30, they can approach UGC for the same," the court said.

Several petitions calling for the cancellation of examinations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic were filed in the country's top court.

The petitions cited difficulties faced by students and referred to the closure of all educational institutions because of the virus. The petitions argued since students have completed five semesters and had a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA), which could be made the basis for results without conducting final examinations.

India's national education body UGC said exams were a must to "protect the academic future of students" and degrees cannot be given without examinations. It told the court that the directive was for the "benefit of students" as the universities have to start admissions to postgraduate courses and state authorities cannot override the UGC's guideline.

In August, the UGC questioned the decisions of Delhi and Maharashtra local governments to cancel final year exams, saying such decisions "directly affect the standards of higher education."

India's health ministry on Friday said 77,266 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded during the past 24 hours, marking the biggest single-day rise in the country.

India is the third worst-hit country due to THE COVID-19 pandemic with 3,387,500 cases and death toll reaching to 61,529.