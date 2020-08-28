Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Australia "woefully unprepared" for climate change: environment, business groups

(Xinhua)    15:34, August 28, 2020

CANBERRA, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- A coalition of environment and business groups warned that Australia is "woefully unprepared" for the impacts of climate change.

In a paper published on Friday, the Australian Climate Roundtable (ACR) said the climate change debate in Australia was too focused on the cost of action rather than the cost of failing to act.

The ACR is made up of environmental groups such as the Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF) and leading business groups including the Business Council of Australia (BCA) and Australian Industry (AI) Group.

"There is no systemic government response (federal, state and local) to build resilience to climate risks," the paper said.

"Action is piecemeal, uncoordinated, does not engage business, private sector investment, unions, workers in affected industries, community sector and communities, and does not match the scale of the threat climate change represents to the Australian economy, environment and society," the paper said.

"Even with ambitious global action in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement, Australia will experience escalating costs from the climate change associated with historical emissions."

"These costs will be significant and will require a concerted national response to manage these now unavoidable climate-related damages."

It called for the Australian government to guide its policies by adopting a long-term objective of net-zero emissions by 2050 for the Australian economy as a whole, and of increased social equity and global competitive advantage for Australia in a net-zero world.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York