China, India agree to further de-escalate border tensions: spokesman

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- China and India have agreed to further ease tensions in the border area, a Chinese military spokesman said Thursday.

Speaking on the Galwan Valley incident, Wu Qian, a spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, said progress has been made in disengaging the frontline troops with active efforts of both sides.

The two sides agreed to continue to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and handle the remaining issues properly to safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area, Wu said at a press conference in Beijing.

Maintaining peace and stability in the border area is not only conducive to the development of China and India, but also to regional and global peace and stability, said Wu.

Wu also expressed the expectation that India could meet China halfway to avoid misjudgment, prevent differences from escalating into disputes and take practical moves to bring the bilateral relations back to the correct track.