France ready to continue supporting Iraq's fight against terrorism: minister

BAGHDAD, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- French Minister for the Armed Forces Florence Parly confirmed on Thursday that France is ready to continue training and supporting the Iraqi forces to defeat the terrorism in the war-torn country.

Parly made her comment at a joint press conference with her Iraqi counterpart Juma Inad after their meeting during her visit to Baghdad.

She pointed out that her visit to Iraq was aimed at strengthening relations between Iraq and France in all fields.

Parly also expressed her concern about the situation in the Middle East, hoping the region could enjoy stability.

For his part, Inad told the press conference that the Iraqi defense ministry "will develop the contracts previously concluded with the French side to get advanced weapons from France."

He said Parly's visit is part of the efforts by the two countries to enhance security cooperation.

Iraqi President Barham Salih also met with Parly and her delegation in his office in Baghdad, according to a statement by the Presidency.

During the meeting, Salih asserted "the necessity of concerted international efforts to continue the war against terrorism, eliminate its hotbeds that pose a threat to security and peace."

He highlighted the importance of cooperation with the European Union "to consolidate stability in the region and spare it from further crises and tension."

Parly also met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi who discussed with her the security situation in Iraq and the region, as well as means to support Iraq in its fight against terrorism, according to a statement issued by al-Kadhimi's media office.

"France is a partner in the war against terrorism, and the Iraqi government is keen to develop its partnership with France to strengthen and qualify the Iraqi forces, developing their combat efficiency, and enhancing the exchange of security information," the statement quoted al-Kadhimi as saying.

Parly affirmed France's determination to stand with Iraq in the war against terrorism and support the Iraqi security forces, especially since France has participated in the international coalition in the war against the Islamic State (IS) militants, the statement said.

Al-Kadhimi also discussed with the French minister the situation in Syria and its impact on the stability of Iraq and the region, it added.

Parly, heading a delegation, arrived in Baghdad late on Wednesday on an official visit to show France's support for the Iraqi government, which is facing a political, economic and health crises.

France is part of a U.S.-led international coalition tasked with helping the Iraqi security forces in the fight against IS militants by carrying out airstrikes against the IS in Iraq and Syria and providing military equipment and training to Iraqi forces.