Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China opposes U.S. arms sales to Taiwan: military spokesperson

(Xinhua)    10:40, August 28, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday voiced firm opposition to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, and vowed necessary countermeasures if the United States insists on pushing for a new round of arms sales to the region.

Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a press conference while responding to a question about a reported 10-year arms deal worth 62 billion U.S. dollars announced by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Wu said U.S. arms sales to Taiwan has been a major issue that undermines the relations between China and the United States and the two militaries, as well as regional peace and stability.

Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, Wu said. "We stand firmly against any forms of official exchanges or military contact between the United States and Taiwan," he added.

Wu said the Chinese military recently held continuous live-fire drills in the Taiwan Strait, particularly targeting external interference and a small number of "Taiwan independence" secessionists and their acts.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York