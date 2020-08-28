RAMALLAH, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- A senior Palestinian official on Thursday accused the U.S. and Israel of "waging war" on the Palestinian cause in order to liquidate it.

Speaking at a press conference, Saeb Erekat, secretary of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee, said that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has issued 48 decisions against the Palestinian people and their rights since 2017.

Erekat stressed that all U.S. attempts to consider Jerusalem as the unified capital of Israel will not succeed, insisting that "East Jerusalem is the capital of the Palestinian state."

He called on all Arab countries not to normalize relations with Israel and not to bypass the Arab Peace Initiative, which calls for normalizing ties between Arab countries and Israel in exchange for full Israeli withdrawal from the occupied Palestinian territories and establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Palestine has suspended its ties with the Trump administration since the latter recognized the disputed holy city Jerusalem as Israel's capital in late 2017 and moved the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in May, 2018.

Recently, Palestine is also angered by the announcement by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to normalize its ties with Israel under a U.S.-brokered deal, becoming the third Arab country to do so after Egypt and Jordan.